Market Info - ALMNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALMNG

  • Market Cap€3.950m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALMNG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010812230

Company Profile

Madvertise SA is engaged in the business of marketing, advertising and integrated mobile technology. It consists of three divisions: Mobile advertising network division, Technical and consulting agency division and Publication division.

