Maestrano Group (LSE:MNO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MNO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MNO

  • Market Cap£2.260m
  • SymbolLSE:MNO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYZQM590

Company Profile

Maestrano Group PLC is a software company with operations in Australia, the UK, US and the UAE. The company develops and deploys a patented Cloud based Platform as a Service that addresses the needs of Small to Medium Businesses and large Enterprises.

Latest MNO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MNO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .