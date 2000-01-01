Mag One Products Inc (XETRA:304)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 304

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 304

  • Market Cap€2.470m
  • SymbolXETRA:304
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA55903J1003

Company Profile

Mag One Products Inc operates in the magnesium products industry. The company’s principal business is the research and development of technology and manufacturing facilities to produce magnesium and magnesium compound.

Latest 304 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .