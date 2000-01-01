Mag One Products Inc (XETRA:304)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 304
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 304
- Market Cap€2.470m
- SymbolXETRA:304
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA55903J1003
Company Profile
Mag One Products Inc operates in the magnesium products industry. The company’s principal business is the research and development of technology and manufacturing facilities to produce magnesium and magnesium compound.