Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian advanced stage development and exploration company. It is focused on exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Property, being developed in a Joint Venture with Fresnillo. The Juanicipio project is located in the state of Zacatecas in Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp. The firm is constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support around 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation. As well, an expanded exploration program is in place at Juanicipio with multiple highly prospective targets identified across the property.MAG Silver Corp is a mineral exploration and development company based in Canada. The group focuses on district-scale projects in the Mexican Silver Belt, and its main source of revenue is interest income from high interest savings accounts.