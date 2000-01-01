MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAG

  • Market Cap$666.350m
  • SymbolAMEX:MAG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSilver
  • Currency
  • ISINCA55903Q1046

Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily silver, within the Americas. Its principal asset (in which it maintains a 44% interest) is the Juanicipio property in Mexico, where it is currently developing the underground infrastructure to support a mining operation. MAG also has 100% of the mineral concessions to the Cinco de Mayo property in Mexico, which consists of four major mineralized zones.MAG Silver Corp is a mineral exploration and development company based in Canada. The group focuses on district-scale projects in the Mexican Silver Belt, and its main source of revenue is interest income from high interest savings accounts.

Latest MAG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .