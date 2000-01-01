Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily silver, within the Americas. Its principal asset (in which it maintains a 44% interest) is the Juanicipio property in Mexico, where it is currently developing the underground infrastructure to support a mining operation. MAG also has 100% of the mineral concessions to the Cinco de Mayo property in Mexico, which consists of four major mineralized zones.MAG Silver Corp is a mineral exploration and development company based in Canada. The group focuses on district-scale projects in the Mexican Silver Belt, and its main source of revenue is interest income from high interest savings accounts.