Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd is a company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells complex computerized security systems including the cyber and physical security, safety and site management solutions and products. Its products include Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Video Management, Pipeline Protection, Personal Duress, and Cyber Security systems. It operates in three business segments: Perimeter products, Turnkey projects, and Video and Cyber- Security. The company has operational footprints across Israel, Europe, North America, South and Latin America, Africa, and others. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Turnkey projects segment in the Americas.Magal Security Systems Ltd develops, manufactures, markets and sells computerized security systems. Its systems are used to protect aircraft, national borders and sensitive facilities, including military bases, power plant installations, among others.