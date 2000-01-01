Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aero-structures and aero-engines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircrafts, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount. The three geographic regions to which Magellan primarily sells are Canada, the United States, and Europe.Magellan Aerospace Corp through its subsidiaries engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets, including products for defence and space markets, and complementary specialty products.