Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group is an Australia-based niche funds manager. Established in 2006, the firm specialises in the management of global equity and infrastructure funds for domestic retail and institutional investors. Magellan has been particularly successful in winning mandates from global institutional investors. Current FUM is split across global equities, infrastructure and Australian equities.Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a fund management company which offers investment funds to high net worth retail and institutional investors in Australia and New Zealand.