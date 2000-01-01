Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP)

North American company
Company Info - MMP

  • Market Cap$7.916bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MMP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5590801065

Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners is a master limited partnership that operates pipelines and storage terminals in the Central and Eastern United States. Its assets transport, store, and distribute refined petroleum products and crude and earn a fee-based stream of cash flows. Assets include the country's longest petroleum pipeline network, terminal storage, and several crude oil pipelines. Refined products make about 55% of operating margin, with the balance split between crude pipelines and marine terminals.Magellan Midstream Partners LP is engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products. The company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage.

Latest MMP news

