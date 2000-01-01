Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd is a software development company. It provides application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions and professional services to develop mobile and cloud-based business applications. In addition, it also provides IT outsourcing software services. Its software platforms consist of Magic xpa, AppBuilder, and Magic xpi. The company's segments consist of software solutions and IT professional services. Most of the revenues are derived from IT consulting services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services.