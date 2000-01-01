Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD25.210m
  • SymbolASX:MAG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MAG5

Company Profile

Magmatic Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company formed to purchase 4 Gold, Copper/Gold porphyry, and base metals exploration projects in East Lachlan, New South Wales, Australia from Gold Fields.

