Magna International Inc Class A (NYSE:MGA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MGA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MGA
- Market Cap$8.974bn
- SymbolNYSE:MGA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINCA5592224011
Company Profile
Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier's product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly. Roughly half of Magna's revenue comes from North America while Europe accounts for approximately 40%.Magna International Inc is an auto parts supplier. Its products include chassis, interior, exterior, seating and powertrain.