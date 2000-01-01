Magna Mining Inc (TSX:NICU)
North American company
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- ISINCA55925F1027
Company Profile
Magna Mining Inc is a Sudbury-focused base metal exploration and development company. It is a prospective for nickel, copper, and PGM discoveries. Its projects include the Shakespeare Project, the Shining Tree project.