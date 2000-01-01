Magna Terra Minerals Inc (TSX:MTT)
- Market CapCAD1.750m
- SymbolTSX:MTT
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA5592711017
Magna Terra Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Argentina and Canada.