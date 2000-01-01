MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - MX

  • Market Cap$407.200m
  • SymbolNYSE:MX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55933J2033

Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. Its products consist of large display solutions, mobile display solutions, sensor solutions, LED solutions, mobile solutions and power conversions.

