Magnit PJSC GDR (LSE:MGNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MGNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MGNT
- Market Cap$5.105bn
- SymbolLSE:MGNT
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorDiscount Stores
- Currency
- ISINUS55953Q2021
Company Profile
Magnit PJSC is engaged in the retail and distribution of consumer goods under the name Magnit. The company's retail operations are operated through convenience stores, cosmetic stores, hypermarkets and others in the Russian Federation.