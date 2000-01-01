Magnit PJSC GDR (LSE:MGNT)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MGNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MGNT

  • Market Cap$5.105bn
  • SymbolLSE:MGNT
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorDiscount Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55953Q2021

Company Profile

Magnit PJSC is engaged in the retail and distribution of consumer goods under the name Magnit. The company's retail operations are operated through convenience stores, cosmetic stores, hypermarkets and others in the Russian Federation.

Latest MGNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MGNT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .