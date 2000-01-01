Company Profile

Magnite Inc is an independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use the company's technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, California, bustling New York, New York and London, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers.