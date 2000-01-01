Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC DR (LSE:MMK)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMK
- Market Cap$9.342bn
- SymbolLSE:MMK
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINUS5591892048
Company Profile
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC is a steel producer in Russia. The company's output includes a broad range of steel products with a significant portion being high-value added. In Russia, the company operates a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain from iron-ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. The company sells the majority of its metal products in Russia. The company's financial results are divided into three segments: the Russian steel segment; the Turkish steel segment; and the coal segment. The steel segment accounts for the vast majority of the company's revenue.Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC is a steel producer & metal company engaged in producing ferrous metal products. It is also engaged in various sub-processes within the production cycle of ferrous metal products or in the distribution of products.