- Market Cap£0.310m
- SymbolLSE:MAGP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINGB00B63QSF76
Company Profile
Magnolia Petroleum PLC is an oil and gas production company. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of oil and gas properties located onshore in the United States.