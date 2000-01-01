Company Profile

Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd is a mining and exploration company. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa and Nambia, of which key revenue is derived from Australia. The company's projects are Gravelotte project, Cloncurry East project and Tanami West project.Magnum Mining and Exploration Ltd is a mining and exploration company focused on Tantalite Valley Project in Namibia and Gravelotte Project in South Africa.