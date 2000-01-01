Magor Corp (TSX:MCC.H)

  • SymbolTSX:MCC.H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5597721086

Company Profile

Magor Corp is engaged in design, development, and marketing of a visual collaboration software platform that integrates personal computer collaboration, high definition video and wideband audio for the enterprise market.

