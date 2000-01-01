Magor Corp (TSX:MCC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MCC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MCC.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:MCC.H
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA5597721086
Company Profile
Magor Corp is engaged in design, development, and marketing of a visual collaboration software platform that integrates personal computer collaboration, high definition video and wideband audio for the enterprise market.