Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd founded in 1945 as a steel trading company, Mahindra is today a diversified conglomerate with headquarters in Mumbai, India. It has a presence in the automotive, farm equipment, technology, and financial services industries, among others. The company has more than 144,000 employees in more than 100 countries across the globe. In fiscal 2012, the company sold more than 718,000 vehicles and tractors globally with INR 594 billion in consolidated revenue.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is an auto manufacturer. It manufactures and markets utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles and three-wheelers.