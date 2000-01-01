Maiden Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MHLD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MHLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MHLD
- Market Cap$210.310m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MHLD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
- Currency
- ISINBMG5753U1128
Company Profile
Maiden Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty property and casualty insurers. The company operates in two segments: AmTrust Reinsurance and Diversified Reinsurance. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides products that cover workers' compensation, commercial package, commercial auto, and extended warranty. The Diversified Reinsurance segment provides small and midsize regional and specialty insurers with reinsurance capital products. The company has underwriting operations in Bermuda and the United States, along with business development teams in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other markets.Maiden Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty property and casualty insurers.