Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty property and casualty insurers. The company operates in two segments: AmTrust Reinsurance and Diversified Reinsurance. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides products that cover workers' compensation, commercial package, commercial auto, and extended warranty. The Diversified Reinsurance segment provides small and midsize regional and specialty insurers with reinsurance capital products. The company has underwriting operations in Bermuda and the United States, along with business development teams in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other markets.Maiden Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance products and services to regional and specialty property and casualty insurers.