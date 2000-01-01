Maier + Partner AG (XETRA:MPRK)

European company
Market Info - MPRK

Company Info - MPRK

  • SymbolXETRA:MPRK
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • ISINDE000A1MMCY2

Company Profile

The Maier + Partner AG is engaged in build and operate plants in its own portfolio and makes strategic investments in the field of renewable energies for sustainable growth and a safe return.

