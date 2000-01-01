Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MAIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAIN

  • Market Cap$2.751bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MAIN
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS56035L1044

Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies.

Latest MAIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .