Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAIN
- Market Cap$2.751bn
- SymbolNYSE:MAIN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS56035L1044
Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corp is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies.