Mainstay Medical International (EURONEXT:MSTY1)
European company
Company Info - MSTY1
- Market Cap€40.270m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MSTY1
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINIE00BJYS1G50
Company Profile
Mainstay Medical International PLC is a medical device company. It is focused on bringing to market ReActiv8 which is an implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat people with disabling Chronic Low Back Pain. The company's operating segment is Active Implantable Medical Devices. The operations of the group are in Europe, the US, and Australia. The maximum revenue is derived from Germany.