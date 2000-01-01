Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI)
Company Info - MAI
- Market CapAUD66.420m
- SymbolASX:MAI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MAI1
Company Profile
Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd is a fund administrator for the financial services industry. The company provides services to a diversified client base of fund managers and superannuation trustees. It operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore and Hong Kong.