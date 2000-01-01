MainStreet Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:MNSB)

North American company
Market Info - MNSB

Company Info - MNSB

  • Market Cap$189.570m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MNSB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS56064Y1001

Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It owns and manages Mainstreet Bank. Mainstreet Bank is a community bank based in Northern Virginia. It offers banking services to the business community and individual consumers through air banking.

