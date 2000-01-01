Company Profile

Maintel Holdings PLC provides communication solutions to mid-market and enterprise businesses either on-premise or cloud-based. The company's service portfolio comprises unified communications, contact center solutions, document solutions, workforce optimisation, local and wide area networking and security, mobile, and voice services and managed print services. The company organizes its operations into three business segments: Telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunication network services, and mobile services. It derives maximum revenue from the Telecommunications managed service segment.Maintel Holdings PLC delivers voice and data platforms and services. The company organizes its operations into three business segments: Telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunication network services, and mobile services.