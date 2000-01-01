Maire Tecnimont SpA (MTA:MT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MT

  • Market Cap€810.250m
  • SymbolMTA:MT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004931058

Company Profile

Maire Tecnimont SpA provides engineering and construction services and products through its subsidiary. The company designs and constructs plants and systems and provides other engineering services as well as execution of large infrastructure works.

Latest MT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .