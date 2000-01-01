Maire Tecnimont SpA (MTA:MT)
Company Info - MT
- Market Cap€810.250m
- SymbolMTA:MT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINIT0004931058
Company Profile
Maire Tecnimont SpA provides engineering and construction services and products through its subsidiary. The company designs and constructs plants and systems and provides other engineering services as well as execution of large infrastructure works.