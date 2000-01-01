Maisons du Monde France SA (EURONEXT:MDM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDM
- Market Cap€560.180m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MDM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013153541
Company Profile
Maisons du Monde France SA provides decoration and furniture collections. The Company offers household textiles, tableware, kitchenware, mirrors, picture frames, beds, tables, chairs, armchairs, sofas, cupboards, and bookshelves.