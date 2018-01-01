Majestic Corp (AQUIS:MCJ) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Majestic Corp (AQUIS:MCJ)

Majestic Corp

UK company

Industrials

Waste Management

Company Profile

Majestic Corp Plc is engaged in the recycling of precious and non-ferrous metals from obsolete mechanical and industrial materials including catalytic convertors, printed circuit boards, legacy electrical and electronic equipment, and industrial metal residues leftover from manufacturing.

Latest MCJ News

11 March

IPO statistics: London AIM market 2022

10 March

IN BRIEF: Metals recycling firm Majestic lists on Aquis Stock Exchange

