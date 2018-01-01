Majestic Corp (AQUIS:MCJ) Share Price

MCJ
Majestic Corp
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Industrials
Right Arrow 2
Waste Management
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in BST, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Majestic Corp Plc is engaged in the recycling of precious and non-ferrous metals from obsolete mechanical and industrial materials including catalytic convertors, printed circuit boards, legacy electrical and electronic equipment, and industrial metal residues leftover from manufacturing.
Symbol
AQUIS:MCJ
ISIN
GB00BN70W297
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison