Majestic Gold Corp (TSX:MJS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MJS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MJS
- Market CapCAD41.910m
- SymbolTSX:MJS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA5609121077
Company Profile
Majestic Gold Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in China. The company owns an interest in Songjiagou Gold Mine.Majestic Gold Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining properties in China. The company owns an interest in Songjiagou Gold Mine.