Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling. Basically, it provides services to companies which are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. The company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Revenue for the company is generated through contracts and from ancillary services for the customers.Major Drilling Group International Inc. is engaged in the business of contract drilling. Basically it provides services to companies which are involved in mining and mineral exploration.