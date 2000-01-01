Major Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1389)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1389

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1389

  • Market CapHKD229.490m
  • SymbolSEHK:1389
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG5760H1121

Company Profile

Major Holdings Ltd is engaged in the distribution of wine and spirit products and wine accessory products in Hong Kong.

Latest 1389 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .