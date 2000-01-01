Mako Mining Corp (TSX:GRR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRR
- Market CapCAD38.430m
- SymbolTSX:GRR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA38116E1007
Company Profile
Golden Reign Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include San Albino Gold deposit, Murra and San Pablo among others.