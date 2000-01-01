Company Profile

Malachite Resources Ltd is a resources company focused on gold, silver, copper and tin in eastern Australia. It is engaged in the development and exploration of mineral deposits. The company operates through two segments: Lorena and Other Tenements. The Lorena segment is engaged in the development of the company's main project, the Lorena Gold Project (Lorena) near Cloncurry in northwest Queensland. The Other Tenements segment is engaged in carrying out exploration and seeking further development of other tenements.Malachite Resources Ltd is only focused on gold mine the Lorena Gold Project and Tooloom Gold Project.