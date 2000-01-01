Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd (SGX:NPW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NPW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NPW
- Market CapSGD113.870m
- SymbolSGX:NPW
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINMYL5916OO001
Company Profile
Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd through its subsidiaries produces tin metal & tin based products. Its products include Straits Refined Tin, Premium Grade 4 Nines, and among others.