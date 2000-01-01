Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd (SGX:NPW)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NPW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NPW

  • Market CapSGD113.870m
  • SymbolSGX:NPW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINMYL5916OO001

Company Profile

Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd through its subsidiaries produces tin metal & tin based products. Its products include Straits Refined Tin, Premium Grade 4 Nines, and among others.

Latest NPW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .