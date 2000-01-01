Company Profile

Malin Corporation PLC is a global life sciences company. Its investee companies are in science and discovery, clinical and commercial sectors. The company's approach is to create shareholder value through selective long-term application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-trade sale operating businesses in life sciences industry. The company derives all of its revenue from its subsidiary Altan. Altan's revenue is derived from pharmaceutical products.