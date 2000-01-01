Company Profile

Malvern International PLC is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the provision of educational consultancy services. Its principal activity is to provide an educational offering that is geared towards preparing students to meet the demands of business and management. The company's reportable segments are based on the geographical area where operations are based comprising Europe (UK) and South-East Asia/Middle East (Malaysia and Singapore). It derives a majority of revenue from Europe.Malvern International PLC is engaged in investment holding and provision of educational consultancy services. It provides the educational offering that is broad and geared towards preparing students to meet the demands of business and management.