Man King Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2193)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2193

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2193

  • Market CapHKD188.920m
  • SymbolSEHK:2193
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Man King Holdings Ltd is investment holding company and provides corporate management services. It operates as construction and services company and undertake public and private projects.

Latest 2193 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .