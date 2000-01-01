MAN SE (XETRA:MAN)

European company
Market Info - MAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAN

  • Market Cap€5.821bn
  • SymbolXETRA:MAN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005937007

Company Profile

MAN is a commercial vehicle manufacturer and engineering company. The company organises itself into segments: MAN truck and bus and MAN Latin America, MAN truck and bus, which generates the majority of revenue, supplies commercial vehicles to Europe and Asian markets. MAN Latin America manufactures trucks and buses in Brazil.MAN SE is a manufacturer of commercial vehicle and mechanical engineering products. The Company has four segments MAN Truck & Bus, MAN Latin America, MAN Diesel & Turbo and the Renk industrial subsidiary.

