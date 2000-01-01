Man Shing Global Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8309)
- Market CapHKD62.400m
- SymbolSEHK:8309
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- ISINKYG579641013
Man Shing Global Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company, engaged in providing environmental cleaning solutions. Its offerings include cleaning services, waste transportation services, pest control services and sewage treatment services.