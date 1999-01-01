Man Wah Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1999)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1999
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1999
- Market CapHKD21.444bn
- SymbolSEHK:1999
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG5800U1071
Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Ltd is mainly engaged in the research, development, production, sale and related services of sofas, mattresses, panel furniture and furniture accessories.