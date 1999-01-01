Man Wah Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1999)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1999

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1999

  • Market CapHKD21.444bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1999
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG5800U1071

Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Ltd is mainly engaged in the research, development, production, sale and related services of sofas, mattresses, panel furniture and furniture accessories.

Latest 1999 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .