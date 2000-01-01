Company Profile

Management Consulting Group PLC is engaged in providing professional services to various industries and sectors via the Proudfoot practice. Proudfoot, which is a professional service practice designs, implements and accelerates the operational transformation that realizes tomorrow's results today. It serves various industries including manufacturing, natural resources, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, building materials and heavy industry. It also provides market-specific local customization for Financial Services and Healthcare sectors. The company provides its services in the Americas, Europe among other regions and generates a vast majority of its revenue from Europe.