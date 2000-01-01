Manas Resources Ltd (ASX:MSR)
- Market CapAUD5.290m
- SymbolASX:MSR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000MSR4
Company Profile
Manas Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company explores and evaluates mineral interests in the Kyrgyz Republic. Its project consists of Côte d'Ivoire Exploration, The Gonsan Project, The Bouaké Nord Project, and Victoria Gold Project.