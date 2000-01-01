Mandalay Resources Corp (TSE:MND)

North American company
Market Info - MND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MND

  • Market CapCAD71.930m
  • SymbolTSE:MND
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5625684025

Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corp is a mining company producing gold, silver, and antimony. It has mining properties at Australia, Chile, Sweden and exploration projects in Chile and Canada.

Latest MND news

