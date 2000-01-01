Mandalore Holding SA (EURONEXT:MLMHO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLMHO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLMHO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLMHO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINLU1179353617
Company Profile
Mandalore Holding SA is an investment holding company engaged in acquiring holdings in companies operating in various businesses.