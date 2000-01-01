Company Profile

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd is an owner and operator of hotels, domiciled in Hong Kong. The company principally operates luxury hotels across the globe. Mandarin Oriental International reports operations across four regions: Hong Kong, Other Asia, The Americas, and Europe. Other Asia constitutes the most significant contribution to revenue, followed by The Americas, with European and domestic operations making approximately equal contributions. Rooms, food, and beverage operations constitute the vast majority of revenue, with more than half the revenue attributable to letting rooms.